Overnight Roof Collapse Discovered This Morning Sends Lockport Central Students Home

Students at Lockport Township’s central campus had to be evacuated on Thursday morning after part of a ceiling in a classroom collapsed. The incident occurred in a classroom on the third floor of the central campus building. No injuries were reported, reports also state that there was no one in the classroom at the time of the incident. All central campus students were sent home for the day.

The underpinning of the plaster ceiling gave way in one of the classrooms, completely caving it in. The plaster is above the drop ceilings that the high school has installed. The plaster was over 2” thick and several inches of insulation and drywall are now on the floor with it.

The high school will be engaging structural engineers to do a full review of the other classrooms in the building to examine whether or not the ceilings in those rooms could potentially have the same issue.

