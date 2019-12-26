Study: Lincoln Museum’s Stove Pipe Hat May Not Be Lincoln’s
FILE - In this June 14, 2007 file photo, Abraham Lincoln's iconic stovepipe hat of questioned authenticity is photographed at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill. A 16-month state study was unable to corroborate claims that a beaver-skin stovetop hat, a centerpiece of Illinois' Lincoln museum, once belonged to the 16th U.S. president, a Chicago-based public radio station reported Tuesday Dec. 24, 2019. Among the findings in the 54-page study was that the hat, once appraised at $6.5 million that, didn't appear to be Lincoln's size and that descendants of the original collectors weren't aware of the claim that Lincoln had owned the hat, WBEZ reported. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
A new study says there is no evidence that the stove pipe hat at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield ever belonged to Lincoln himself. The hat has been at the center of an investigation for years after some historians questioned its authenticity. The museum’s foundation paid 25-million-dollars for the hat back in 2007. The new study looked at DNA on the hat and the historical paper trail. Researchers are still hesitating to say however that the hat never belonged to Lincoln.