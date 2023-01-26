Survey Shows Benny The Bull Is Second Most Popular Mascot In NBA

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Bulls mascot Benny the Bull is more popular than most think. A recent poll conducted by NJBet.com shows that he is ranked second among 28 NBA mascots. Benny was only behind the Memphis Grizzlies mascot Grizz. The rest of the top five are Moondog with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Harry the Hawk with the Atlanta Hawks, and Rocky the Mountain Lion with the Denver Nuggets.