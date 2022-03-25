Suspect in Motor Vehicle Theft Arrested

A 22-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a cars in the city. Thursday afternoon at 1:07 pm were call to the 600 block of Cowles Avenue for a report of an attempted burglary to a motor vehicle. Officers learned that adult suspect had burglarized multiple vehicles in the area, removing numerous items. The vehicle’s windows had been broken out with a landscaping brick. Officers gathered a description of the suspect and the suspect vehicle. A short time later, an Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the suspect’s description in the 600 block of Wilcox Street. Rajshun Stovall was identified as the driver. He was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun in his pants and he was placed into custody. Officers observed suspected proceeds from vehicle burglaries inside of the vehicle. The vehicle was towed and Stovall was taken to the Joliet Police Department for further questioning.
Rajshun Stovall has been charged with three counts of Burglary from Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Stolen Property, and Criminal Damage to Property.
It is believed that Stovall may be responsible for numerous motor vehicle burglaries. This case remains under investigation.