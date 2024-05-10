Target To Reduce Number Of Stores Carrying Pride-Theme Merchandise After Last Year’s Backlash

NEW YORK (AP) — Target confirmed that it won’t be carrying its LGBTQ+ merchandise for Pride month in June in some stores after the discount retailer received backlash last year for its assortment.

Target, which operates roughly 2,000 stores, said Friday that the decision to offer Pride merchandise, including adult apparel, home products, food and beverage will be based on “guest insights and consumer research.”

A Target spokeswoman declined to offer the number of stores that won’t stock the items.

But a full range will be offered online, Target said.

The moves, first reported by Bloomberg, come after Target removed some items from its stores last year after intense backlash from some customers who confronted workers and tipped over displays.