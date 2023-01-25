Teachers Play Basketball To Raise Money For District 86 Students

2020 Hoops for D86 Champions – Washington Junior High Quadrant Team, courtesy D-86

The Joliet Grade Schools Foundation for Educational Excellence will host its annual “Hoops for D86” fundraiser on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 1:00–4:30 p.m. The basketball tournament will take place in the field house at Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Avenue, and feature players from Joliet Public Schools District 86 schools. In addition, District 86 administrators will play community members during a game scheduled for 2:15 p.m.

The event is open to the public. Admission is $2.00 for adults and $1.00 for students. Concessions and raffle tickets will be available to purchase. Sponsors of the event include ExxonMobil

Corporation, Old National Bank, Precision Control Systems, Inc., Bill & Margaret Benoit, Brown & Brown Insurance, Rival5 Technologies Corporation, Grand Prairie Transit Lockport, and ITR Systems.

Entertainment will be provided by cheerleaders from Dirksen Junior High and Carl Sandburg Elementary Schools. A raffle and student drawings will also take place during the event. Proceeds from the event will be awarded in classroom grants to benefit Joliet Public Schools District 86 students. Since 2004, the Joliet Grade Schools Foundation has awarded 366 grants totaling nearly $420,000.