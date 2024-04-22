Teen Arrested In Atlanta Area For Reckless Shootout In Crest Hill

Crest Hill PD have an area taped off from an earlier shooting/JS – Shooting along Theodore Street hits window at Merichka’s restaurant

Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirming to WJOL that a suspect involved in a shootout outside of Merichka’s restaurant on April 2nd is being held in Georgia. Nineteen-year-old Dylan Debolt of Plainfield was arrested in metro Atlanta on Friday.

Warrants out of Illinois will charge Debolt with several offenses including aggravated discharge of a firearm plus aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and other charges.

There was a shootout between several people in Crest Hill along Theodore did damage to several businesses, but no one was hurt.