The Village of Frankfort Announces Lighting of the Green Ceremony
Frankfort Christmas
The Village of Frankfort’s annual Lighting of the Green Ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Breidert Green in Downtown Historic Frankfort.
Frankfort Mayor Jim Holland is inviting the public to “enjoy live holiday music performances by the Black Willow Brass Quintet and the Hickory Creek Middle School Choir. Join us as we count down to the lighting of the tree and watch as thousands of lights twinkle on Breidert Green. Santa and Mrs. Claus come to town to visit and take pictures with the children. Cookies and hot cocoa will be served by students of the Lincoln-Way East Interact Club.” Holland says “It’ll be great fun for the entire family,” and is inviting “everyone to experience the holiday season in Frankfort.”
Candlelight House Walk – December 6
Sponsored by Frankfort Area Historical Society
Christkindl/Cookie Walk Weekend – December 7 and 8
Sponsored by Frankfort Chamber of Commerce and Frankfort Historic Business Alliance
Midnight Madness – Friday, December 13
Sponsored by Frankfort Chamber of Commerce
Reindeer on the Green – Saturday, December 14
Sponsored by Village of Frankfort.