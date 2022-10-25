1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

The Writing Is On The Wall For Our Lady of Angels

October 25, 2022 10:57AM CDT
Share
The Writing Is On The Wall For Our Lady of Angels
Our Lady of Angels/md

Sister Jean Bessette of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet spoke to WJOL about the future of OLA. She says they know their financial picture is dire, but wants to give the Illinois Nurses Association an opportunity to come up with ideas to save OLA from closing. Nurses and aides at OLA voted to unionize in August and wanted to discuss with OLA how they can help keep the retirement and nursing home open.

Sister Jean says it would take 5-million dollars to rehab OLA, but even that wouldn’t solve their finances as they are a stand alone nursing home in Joliet with no support from a large hospital institution. Sister Jean committed to giving residents and their family six months notice if they were to close their doors, after being open for more than six decades.

To hear the entire interview click here.

 

 

Popular Posts

1

A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly
2

Another Arrest Made in "Operation Triple P"
3

Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
4

Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too
5

A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year

Recent Posts