The Writing Is On The Wall For Our Lady of Angels

Our Lady of Angels/md

Sister Jean Bessette of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet spoke to WJOL about the future of OLA. She says they know their financial picture is dire, but wants to give the Illinois Nurses Association an opportunity to come up with ideas to save OLA from closing. Nurses and aides at OLA voted to unionize in August and wanted to discuss with OLA how they can help keep the retirement and nursing home open.

Sister Jean says it would take 5-million dollars to rehab OLA, but even that wouldn’t solve their finances as they are a stand alone nursing home in Joliet with no support from a large hospital institution. Sister Jean committed to giving residents and their family six months notice if they were to close their doors, after being open for more than six decades.

