Town Hall Meeting to discuss Invest in Kids Act and future of Tax Credit Scholarship Program

The Invest in Kids Tax Credit Scholarship Program is a proven success with bipartisan voter support. The TCS Program’s pilot window will sunset by the end of 2023, unless legislators reauthorize the program. Thousands of families rely on tax credit scholarships to help their kids access their best-fit schools. Without the program sunset being removed, kids and families will face perpetual uncertainty or be unable to attend their best-fit school. Empower Illinois and the Tax Credit Scholarship Community–including families, school partners, and community partners–will champion Illinois’ kids and work to secure the program’s future.

Catholics across Illinois are rallying to save a statewide scholarship program that serves more than 9,000 lower-income children. A town hall meeting sponsored by several schools in the Diocese of Joliet will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Joliet Catholic Academy’s chapel in Joliet (1200 N. Larkin Avenue).

Illinois constituents can visit the Catholic Conference of Illinois website or call the Springfield office at (217) 528-9200 for further information on how to locate elected officials, request sample wording for a message to a legislator, or for information about how to donate to this program.