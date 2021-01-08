      Breaking News
Troy 30-C Preschool Program to Hold Developmental Screenings

The Troy Community School District 30-C Preschool Program will hold two days of free developmental screenings for children ages 3-5, one on Friday, February 12, and the other on Tuesday, April 20.

Screening is the first step to enrollment in the program. If your child will be age three or four by September 1, 2021, and you would like them in preschool, please call for a screening appointment. Troy will also screen children from birth through age 3 through parent questionnaires.

To schedule a screening appointment or for more information, call (815) 577-7315. Additional information about the Troy School District 30-C Preschool Program can be found at http://troy30cpreschool.weebly.com/.

