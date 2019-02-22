Troy 30-C Spelling Bee Winners announced

The winner of the 2019 Troy School District 30-C Spelling Bee is Angela Conde, a Troy Middle School 8th grader. Conde took second place last year as a 7thgrader. She will advance to the Will County Regional Spelling Bee at Lockport East High School in March.

William B. Orenic Intermediate School 6th grader Elijah Zamoras took 2nd place at the bee, and Troy Middle School 8th grader Emmanuel Zamoras took 3rd.

Troy Spelling Bee sponsors are Troy Middle School science capstone exploratory teacher Dr. Barbara Will-Henn and T.M.S. ELA teacher Trisha Koerner. Will-Henn said it was a difficult year to get the students together for the bee, with the weather interfering on more than one occasion, but once it became possible, it was an exciting event, going 30 rounds.

“It was a wonderful battle,” she said, “with an incredible group of spellers. They battled words and weather to participate. We are so very proud of all of their efforts and have confidence that we are sending an exceptional young woman as our Troy 30-C representative.”

Will-Henn said Emmanuel Zamoras went out in Round 26 of the Troy bee on the word, “velveteen;” Elijah Zamoras went out in round 29 with, “kelpie;” and Angela Conde went to the top when she spelled the word, “phalanx,” correctly.

The judges of the Troy Spelling Bee were Koerner and Troy Director of Instruction and Professional Development Jenna Woodland.