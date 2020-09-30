Trump Takes Aim At Chicago In Presidential Debate
President Trump continues to take shots at Chicago over the violence that plagues the city. During the first presidential debate last night in Cleveland, Trump brought up Chicago’s gun violence to criticize Democrats. Afterwards, Mayor Lightfoot tweeted at the President, saying keep Chicago “out of your lying mouth.” The mayor went on to blast Trump on Twitter for making a “mess of everything he’s touched in his life.