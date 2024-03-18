Tuesday Is Primary Election Day – What You Should Know

Lockport Township High School District 205 has a referendum on the March 19 ballot asking voters to approve $85 million in bond funding to pay for upgrades to the 114-year-old Central Campus.

On the Democratic Primary Ballot, voters have options at the top of the ballot for President:

__ Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

__ Dean Phillips

__ Marianne Williamson

__ Frank “Frankie” Lozada

In other races, Jonathon L. Jackson is running for Congress in the 1st District. State Senator Rachel Ventura is running to keep her seat in the 43rd District. Larry Walsh, Jr. is running to retain his House seat in the 86th District. At the county level, Will County Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant is running to keep her position. Andrea Lynn Chasteen is running for Circuit Clerk. Karen A. Stukel is trying to keep her seat as Recorder of Deeds. Long-time Will County State’s Attorney James W. Glasgow is back on the ballot, as is Kevin “Duffy” Blackburn for County Auditor and Laurie Summers for Coroner.

Judicial races include:

Appellate Court Third Judicial District

__ John Anderson

__ Joe Hettel

Appellate Court Third Judicial District

__ Linda Davenport

Appellate Court Third Judicial District

__ Lance Peterson

Judge of the Circuit Court 12th Judicial Circuit

__ Phil Villasenor

__ Collette Safford

Judge of the Circuit Court 12th Judicial 2nd Subcircuit

__ Rolonda V. Mitchell

__ Jennifer M. Lynch

On the Republican side, most of the Presidential candidates have dropped out of the race, though you’ll still see them on the Primary ballot:

__ Ryan L Binkley

__ Ron DeSantis

__ Nikki Haley

__ Donald J. Trump

__ Chris Christie

For Congressional Representative in the 1st Distict:

__ Marcus Lewis

__ Montelle L. Gaji

Jennifer “Jen” Monson is running for State Senator in the 43rd District; and Jim Lanham is running for State Rep in the 86th District.

At the county level, former Will County Board Member Charles “Chuck” Maher is running for Will County Executive Officer. Raquel Mitchell is running for Recorder of Deeds; James Robert Buiter is running for county auditor and Robert Enright is running for Coroner.

Judicial races include:

Judge of the Appellate Court Third Judicial District

__ Kenton Skarin

Judge of the Appellate Court Third Judicial District

__ Jason Helland

Judge of the Appellate Court Third Judicial District

__ John F. Costello, Jr.

Judge of the Circuit Court 12th Judicial Circuit

__ Art Smigielski

Judge of the Circuit Court 12th Judicial 2nd Subcircuit

__ Katie Rabenda

Other local referendum questions include:

The Village of Bolingbrook – Question regarding appointed Village Clerk

Village of Homer Glen – Advisory question to potentially dissolve or discontinue township government

Wilton Township – Proposition to create a new tax rate for joint bridge tax purposes

Lemont Park District – Proposition to issue $17 million in park bonds

Peotone Park District – Proposition to increase the limiting rate

Custer Fire Protection District – Petition to dissolve the Custer Fire Protection District

For in-person voting, polls are open tomorrow from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.