Tuesday Is Primary Election Day – What You Should Know
Lockport Township High School District 205 has a referendum question on tomorrow’s Primary ballot. The district is asking voters to authorize the Board of Education to approve $85 million in bond funding to pay for upgrades to the 114-year old Central Campus.
On the Democratic Primary Ballot, voters have options at the top of the ballot for President:
__ Joseph R. Biden, Jr.
__ Dean Phillips
__ Marianne Williamson
__ Frank “Frankie” Lozada
In other races, Jonathon L. Jackson is running for Congress in the 1st District. State Senator Rachel Ventura is running to keep her seat in the 43rd District. Larry Walsh, Jr. is running to retain his House seat in the 86th District. At the county level, Will County Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant is running to keep her position. Andrea Lynn Chasteen is running for Circuit Clerk. Karen A. Stukel is trying to keep her seat as Recorder of Deeds. Long-time Will County State’s Attorney James W. Glasgow is back on the ballot, as is Kevin “Duffy” Blackburn for County Auditor and Laurie Summers for Coroner.
Judicial races include:
Appellate Court Third Judicial District
__ John Anderson
__ Joe Hettel
Appellate Court Third Judicial District
__ Linda Davenport
Appellate Court Third Judicial District
__ Lance Peterson
Judge of the Circuit Court 12th Judicial Circuit
__ Phil Villasenor
__ Collette Safford
Judge of the Circuit Court 12th Judicial 2nd Subcircuit
__ Rolonda V. Mitchell
__ Jennifer M. Lynch
On the Republican side, most of the Presidential candidates have dropped out of the race, though you’ll still see them on the Primary ballot:
__ Ryan L Binkley
__ Ron DeSantis
__ Nikki Haley
__ Donald J. Trump
__ Chris Christie
For Congressional Representative in the 1st Distict:
__ Marcus Lewis
__ Montelle L. Gaji
Jennifer “Jen” Monson is running for State Senator in the 43rd District; and Jim Lanham is running for State Rep in the 86th District.
At the county level, former Will County Board Member Charles “Chuck” Maher is running for Will County Executive Officer. Raquel Mitchell is running for Recorder of Deeds; James Robert Buiter is running for county auditor and Robert Enright is running for Coroner.
Judicial races include:
Judge of the Appellate Court Third Judicial District
__ Kenton Skarin
Judge of the Appellate Court Third Judicial District
__ Jason Helland
Judge of the Appellate Court Third Judicial District
__ John F. Costello, Jr.
Judge of the Circuit Court 12th Judicial Circuit
__ Art Smigielski
Judge of the Circuit Court 12th Judicial 2nd Subcircuit
__ Katie Rabenda
Other local referendum questions include:
- The Village of Bolingbrook – Question regarding appointed Village Clerk
- Village of Homer Glen – Advisory question to potentially dissolve or discontinue township government
- Wilton Township – Proposition to create a new tax rate for joint bridge tax purposes
- Lemont Park District – Proposition to issue $17 million in park bonds
- Peotone Park District – Proposition to increase the limiting rate
- Lockport Township High School 205 – Proposition to issue $85 million for school building bonds
- Custer Fire Protection District – Petition to dissolve the Custer Fire Protection District
For in-person voting, polls are open tomorrow from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.