Two killed in fire at Morris truck stop

November 29, 2023 2:47PM CST
Photo: Scott Slocum

An investigation is underway after an RV fire claimed two lives. It was on Wednesday evening, just after 3:00 a.m. that a fire was reported in the parking lot of the Love’s Travel Center in Morris. Shortly after arriving, the Morris Fire Protection District discovered an RV fully engulfed in flames. After extinguishing the fire, they discovered the remains of two unidentified victims. WJOL has been told that the truck hauling the trailer had Arkansas tags but no identification has been made yet. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning. 

