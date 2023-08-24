Two Local Towns Named in 2023 Governor’s Hometown Award

The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service in partnership with the Governor’s Office extends a special thanks to all who applied for the 2023 Governor’s Hometown Award. Joliet Fire Department and Village of Plainfield were finalists.

This award gives formal recognition to those who contributed to projects that improved their community’s quality of life. These projects are sponsored by local units of government that had strong volunteer support, met a need, and made a definitive impact, thereby generating a positive outcome in the community and by extension, the state.

The Joliet Fire Department: Community Risk Reduction (CRR) was nominated for The Governor’s Hometown Award by Kristi McNichol in the project category of “Violence Prevention, Intervention, or Interruption.” They were chosen as one (1) of four (4) finalists to compete for the Governor’s Cup and received honorable mention for their project described below:

Joliet Fire Department implemented the Community Risk Reduction (CRR) program in 2022. CRR connects Joliet residents with mental health providers free of charge. The program also housed a Will-Grundy Medical Clinic MSW intern who identified unsheltered homeless residents and connected them with shelter resources as well as medical resources. The result of the program led to the largest Point in Time count (HUD mandate) which led to their area CoC (IL 506) being invited to apply for a Special NOFO. IL 506 CoC was one of 32 in the WHOLE COUNTRY to be awarded the Special Unsheltered NOFO.

2023 Governor’s Hometown Award Finalist – Plainfield Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) (Village of Plainfield)

Plainfield Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) was nominated for The Governor’s Hometown Award by Commander Zach Zigterman in the project category of “Disaster Services/Public Safety.” They were chosen as one (1) of four (4) finalists to compete for Governor’s Cup and received honorable mention for their project described below: Plainfield Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) is made up of 25 volunteers who train for and support the Plainfield Community in matters of disasters and public safety. In 2022 alone, PEMA members responded to 31 emergency callouts and volunteered 3,479 hours to the Plainfield community.

PEMA improves the quality of life and emergency services of the Village in countless ways. PEMA weather spotters position themselves throughout the village prior to severe weather and coordinate any post event cleanup. Plainfield is a storm ready community through the National Weather Service thanks to PEMA. PEMA is called out by the police or fire department and provides scene lighting or traffic control for extended scenes, freeing up first responders to respond to other calls for service. During special events, PEMA volunteers staff traffic control points, allowing police officers to be among the crowd for enhanced public safety.