Two People Were Killed Following a Wrong Way Crash On I-55 in Wilmington

June 28, 2023 5:59AM CDT
Two people are dead and four people transported to the hospital following a head-on crash in Wilmington last night. It happened just before 10 p.m. along southbound I-55 near Lorenzo Road involving a wrong-way interstate driver. The crash shut down southbound lanes for over six hours. Illinois State Police tell WJOL that a wrong way driver struck a passenger vehicle near the North River Road exit near the Kankakee River and Lorenzo Road. That caused a chain reaction crash where semis were also struck.

It’s believed alcohol was involved. The driver of the wrong way crash survived. Traffic was diverted off to Lorenzo Road. All lanes were opened at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

