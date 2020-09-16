      Breaking News
U.S. Attorney Allowing Witnesses To Testify In Madigan Investigation

Sep 16, 2020 @ 12:44pm
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to lawmakers in the House chambers Tuesday, May 13, 2014, at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Three members of a House special committee have submitted a list of voluntary witnesses in the investigation into actions by Speaker Michael Madigan, which the U.S. attorney’s office says it will allow. The Chicago Tribune is reporting that the office doesn’t object to lawmakers calling witnesses to testify during the ethics investigation. The list submitted by the three Republican members of the committee includes Madigan and others implicated in a bribery scheme, such as former ComEd executives and lobbyists.

