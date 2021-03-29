U.S. Senate Candidate Filing Defamation Charges Against Opponent
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
U.S. Senate candidate Allison Salinas says she is filing defamation charges against one of her opponents. Salinas announced yesterday that Peggy Hubbard accused her of being “wanted or implicated in a murder three years ago in Texas.” Salinas says the claims are false and imply that she has current murder-related charges against her. She says the statements from Hubbard were made on Facebook messages and posts. Salinas is battling Hubbard in an effort to unseat incumbent Tammy Duckworth in the 2022 election.