United Way of Will County Has 250K In COVID-19 Response Funds To Be Distributed Immediately
United Way of Will County is working round the clock to help find resources for non profits in our community and there is some good news today. The United Way was the recipient of the COVID-19 Response Fund. They have another quarter of a million dollars in grant money to hand out but it has to be done quickly. Sarah Oprzedek with the United Way of Will County says the grant money has to be given out immediately and are accepting applications today.
The application is on the United Way website https://uwwill.org/ and must be completed before Monday, April 13th. Any 501c-3 organizations who are directly providing services due to the COVID-19 crisis can qualify. The grant money can be used for operating expenses including payroll. For more information go to sarah@uwwill.org.