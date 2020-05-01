United Way of Will County & Spanish Community Center Partner to Offer Translation Services
Spanish Center Community center with Veronica Gloria (R) and Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry
The United Way of Will County and the Spanish Community Center are partnering to offer English-to-Spanish translation services to local nonprofit and government agencies during COVID-19 pandemic
As the number of Latino COVID-19 patients increases in the area, the United Way of Will County and the Spanish Community Center are partnering to offer English-to-Spanish translation services to local nonprofit and government agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Priority will be given to COVID-19 communications; all other content may be subject to delays.
This partnership is funded by the United Way of Will County, which will allow the Spanish Community Center’s professional translator team to offer translation services at no cost to the agencies for the duration of the COVID-19 state lockdown.
Translation services may cover flyers, social media and web announcements, press releases, and any other written content that agencies direct to the general public related to COVID-19.
Spanish Community Center Board President Tracy Spesia said, “The Spanish Community Center is proud to partner with the United Way of Will County to offer English-to-Spanish translations so that our hardworking local agencies may reach our Spanish-speaking community members during this unprecedented time. Language should not be a barrier for receiving important information regarding resources and services available to the public.”
United Way of Will County President and CEO, Mike Hennessy, said, “The United Way of Will County fights for the self-sufficiency, health, safety and education of every person in Will County, including our Spanish-speaking members of the community. We encourage our network to utilize this temporary service to overcome the English-Spanish language barrier facing our community during these challenging times.”
Agencies may contact Spanish Community Center IFRP Manager Yesenia Tinoco at ytinoco@spanishcenter.org or call 815-727-3683 ext. 5002 to request a translation or if they have any questions or concerns. Please visit https://spanishcenter.org/translationservices/ for more information.