USF Announces Music at Moser Events for Spring 2022
Mar 12, 2022 @ 8:15am
USF faculty member Dr. Jiafeng Yan will be in concert at USF's Sexton Auditorium on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
The University of St. Francis (USF) has announced three spring concerts as part of the Music at Moser series. All performances take place in Sexton Auditorium on USF’s main campus in Joliet. Tickets cost $5 for children, alumni, non-USF students, and seniors; $10 for adults; and are complimentary for USF students and staff with ID. For ticket purchasing options, visit
stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser
or call 815-740-3395.
“Quasi una Fantasia”: Works for Piano by Beethoven, Medtner, and Others
Jiafeng Yan, pianist
Sat., April 2, 2022, 7:15 p.m.
Beethoven’s classic “Moonlight Sonata” is only one of several deeply moving works to be eloquently performed by USF faculty member, Dr. Jiafeng Yan.
Music in Film
Joliet Symphony Orchestra – Lev Ivanov, conductor
Sat. and Sun., April 23 & 24, 2022, 7:15 p.m.
It is hard to imagine Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Harry Potter, Star Wars, or Downton Abbey without musical themes that have become part of many living rooms and movie theaters. In film, music helps to tell the story and helps us connect emotionally to its characters. Come and hear your favorite tunes and immerse yourself in the world of Music in Film with the Joliet Symphony Orchestra.
Toward A Peaceable Kingdom
The Choral Ensembles of USF – Paul Laprade, Conductor
Sat., April 30, 2022, 7:15 p.m.
Imagine a concert which begins with such works as Mozart’s Dies Irae (from his Requiem) and moves to the peace of Mendelssohn’s Verleih Uns Freiden, Ticheli’s classic Earthsong, and a new setting of the Prayer of St. Francis. USF’s Schola Cantorum and Claritas Master Chorale will lead our audience to a stillness and peace from a dramatic start reflecting the challenges of our lives, in classic works for chorus.
University of St. Francis Press Release
