Vehicle Involved in Carjacking Recovered in Dolton
The Will County Sheriff’s Office is announcing that they have recovered a vehicle that was involved in a car jacking on Thursday night. It was at 6:00pm that deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call from a resident in the Erin Hills Subdivision in Homer Glen. Residents in Erin Hills stated that they observed a black BMW SUV on the street in front of their homes. Residents stated that the BMW had parked and they observed two males attempting to gain entry into their vehicles. The subjects were unsuccessful due to the vehicles being locked.
While on that call, deputies received a call regarding an aggravated carjacking that had just occurred at McDonald’s in Homer Glen, located at 14298 S. Bell Road. The vehicle description given by residents matched the description of the offending BMW in the carjacking call.
Upon arrival at McDonalds, deputies spoke to a 20-year-old male from Homer Glen. He stated that after he had ordered his food at the menu board, he pulled up to the first window to pay. It was at this time that a black BMW SUV pulled alongside his vehicle. Two male/black subjects with handguns approached his vehicle. One subject opened the front passenger door and jumped inside while pointing a gun at the victim and telling him to get out. The victim exited his 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack and the subject crawled into the driver’s side. The second subject then got into the passenger seat. The Charger then sped out of the parking lot followed by the BMW.
Sheriff’s deputies issued an alert to area police and around 1:00am, Illinois State Police located and pursued the Dodge Charger heading eastbound on I-80. The pursuit was terminated because of excessive speeds and safety to other motorists. Around 2:00am, Illinois State Police contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report that they had recovered the Dodge Charger in a neighborhood in Dolton. The vehicle is currently being processed for evidence. The original license plates on the vehicle had been changed to dealer plates.
Initial reports indicate that the BMW has been reported stolen from the Gurnee area. Sheriff’s detectives have not recovered that vehicle and continue to investigate the incident in conjunction with the Illinois Statewide Auto Theft Task Force. No one is in custody at this time.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public if they can identify the offenders or have information pertaining to this incident to please call the Sheriff’s Investigation Unit at 815-727-8574