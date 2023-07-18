Village of Channahon to Host Art in the Park Event

Event to be held in celebration of I&M Canal’s 175th anniversary

In celebration of the 175th anniversary of the I&M Canal, the Village of Channahon is hosting its first annual Art in the Park event on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

The event will be held at the Memorial Tree Walk near Village Hall from 12-3 p.m. Artists will be asked to create works inspired by the I&M Canal or Channahon. Artists are welcome to submit up to three works as part of their entry into the Art in the Park event. All work that is accepted will be judged by a jury of artists from the local community. Anyone not wishing to participate in the competitions may be eligible for the local showcase featuring artists of all ages. The submission process and guidelines will remain the same.

Guidelines

Art Competition Mediums: Drawings, paintings, sculptures, and mixed media

Photo Competition Mediums: Landscapes, wildlife, portraits, and vehicles

Artwork sales will not be permitted during the event.

Important Information

Submission Deadline: July 28, 2023

Submissions will be collected via EntryThingy. Interested participants will need to create a free account on the EntryThingy website in order to view and complete the call for entry.

For more information, including registration details, please visit www.channahon.org/361/Art-in-the-Park or contact Village Hall at 815-467-6644.