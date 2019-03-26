Vote By Mail Ballots to be Processed Through Tabulators

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry with Vote By Mail ballots that will be processed through tabulators during Central Count on March 31.

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry invites candidates, political parties, and qualified civic organizations to observe as Vote By Mail ballots are placed into election tabulators during what is called Central Count.

Central Count will be begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 31 at the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., in downtown Joliet.

Teams of Election Judges representing both the Republican and Democratic parties will process Vote By Mail ballots that are received through March 31 during Central Count. Results will be posted online at thewillcountyclerk.com on Election Day, April 2, 2019, after 7 p.m.

Each political party, candidate, and qualified civic organization is entitled to have pollwatchers present. Pollwatchers, however, must have a Pollwatchers Credentials form to present to Election Staff at Central Count. The credentials can be found at thewillcountyclerk.com.

The last day to request a Vote By Mail ballot is Thursday, March 28. Ballots received at the Will County Clerk’s Office after March 31 and with a postmark no later than April 2, 2019 will be counted on April 16.

To request a Vote By Mail ballot, find Early Voting locations, and other election-related information, visit thewillcountyclerk.com.