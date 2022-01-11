      Weather Alert

Vote For Your Favorite Picture

Jan 11, 2022 @ 9:00am
The first round of public voting is underway for the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2021 Preserve the Moment Photo Contest. Voting is taking place on the District’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/WillCoForests, to help narrow the top eight photos from last year down to the final three. (Forest Preserve District photo illustration)

Here are the latest headlines from the Forest Preserve District of Will County:

 

Vote for your favorite picture in the Preserve the Moment Photo Contest

Public voting is underway in the Forest Preserve’s annual photo contest. Judges chose eight monthly winners and now it’s time for the public to choose their favorite shot by voting on the District’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/WillCoForests. Two rounds of public voting will determine the 2021 contest winners.

Read More 

 

Sign up for MLK day of service volunteer activities

Remove invasive species or pick up litter during the MLK Day of Service on Monday, January 17. Forest Preserve District volunteer activities will take place at Theodore Marsh in Crest Hill and along the Joliet Junction Trail in Joliet. 

Read More 

 

Renamed and refreshed: Compass newsletter will help you navigate nature

The Forest Preserve District’s newsletter, The Citizen, which debuted 40 years ago, has a new name, a refreshed look and a new mix of content that is designed to inform, entertain, inspire and educate readers. You can subscribe to The Compass with a click of a mouse to receive this weekly digital publication in your email inbox. Current subscribers to The Citizen do not need to sign up a second time to receive The Compass.

Read More 

 

Shed your pandemic pounds with outdoor winter activities

Many of us gained weight during the pandemic due to stress and lockdowns, but even with more virus uncertainty looming, there are ways to stay healthy and to get back to a fitness routine. 

Read More 

Popular Posts
Three Arrested With First Degree Murder In Joliet Halloween Mass Shooting - All Being Held On $10 Million Bond
Illinois Schools Will Not Follow CDC Quarantine Guidance
Long Weekend For Students & Staff At Plainfield District 202
Will County Health Department Refers Fake COVID Testing Sites To IL Attorney General
Region 7's ICU Bed Availability On Life Support
Connect With Us Listen To Us On