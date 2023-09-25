Walsh and Local Elected Officials Host Free Shredding Day in Shorewood

To protect Joliet and its surrounding communities from identity theft and prevent paper waste, state Rep. Larry Walsh, D-Elwood, is partnering with Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and Senator Meg Cappel for a free shred day.

“Identity thieves and other fraudsters often pick through people’s trash to find bank statements, receipts and other documents that contain personal information,” said Walsh “While there are other avenues criminals can use to gain access to one’s identity, it is crucial that we do what we can to limit our personal information’s potential exposure.”

On Friday, September 29th, Walsh is partnering with local community leaders to provide free shredding services to local residents. Please note that no electronics will be accepted, and participants are limited to two boxes. The free shred day will be held at One Towne Center Boulevard, Shorewood – Shorewood Village Hall between 10 a.m. and noon.

For more information, please contact Walsh’s district office at 815-730-8600.