Warehouse Workers For Justice Hosting Expungement Clinic In Will County

The Illinois Equal Access to Justice Program will be hosting an expungement clinic in Will County along with Warehouse Workers For Justice. It helps workers and community members navigate the process to remove barriers to employment, housing and education. In parternship with Westside Justice Center, they have hired a Record Relief Attorney to serve Will County Residents. The attorney will be working from St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Joliet

The Expungement Clinic will be held on Saturday, October 14th between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more information click here.

Press release below:

Warehouse Workers for Justice, in collaboration with local leaders and advocates, is proud to host a “Record Relief Clinic,” offering Will County residents free access to sealing and expungement services. This event underscores the commitment to restorative justice, second chances, and making honest lives accessible to all in the community.

What: Record Relief, sealing and expungement workshop for Will County residents

Visuals: 100+ residents receiving sealing and expungement services

When: Saturday, October 14 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: St. John Missionary Baptist Church 104 E Zarley Blvd, Joliet, IL 60433

Who: Warehouse Workers for Justice and Westside Justice Center + local officials and community members from across Will County

Key Event Highlights:

Free Legal Assistance: Residents of Will County will have the opportunity to consult with experienced attorneys and legal professionals who will provide guidance on the sealing and expungement process.

Educational Workshops: Informative workshops will be available to educate attendees about their rights and the benefits of clearing their records.

One-on-One Consultations: Personalized guidance on specific cases will be available through meetings with legal experts.

Community Resources: Local organizations and elected leaders (including the office of US Rep Underwood & Joliet Councilman Guerrero) will provide additional support services and resources.

Quote from Joliet Councilman Cesar Guerrero: “If you believe in the idea of restorative justice and you believe in giving people a second chance, this Record Relief Clinic is an opportunity to make a difference. Far too often, there are barriers to employment, housing, and education for many, even after they have paid their debt to society. The process to reintegrate can be far too complicated. And that’s why we’re working to streamline the expungement process and make an honest life accessible to all.”

Members of the media are invited to attend the Record Relief Clinic to understand the impact on the community and the importance of these services for Will County residents. Interviews with event organizers, legal professionals, and attendees will be available upon request.