Water Main Improvement Project: Plainfield Road Closed From Raynor Ave. to Center St. Road Beginning Oct. 9

Work on the Plainfield Road Water Main Improvement Project on Plainfield Road (US Route 30) between Raynor Avenue and Center St. continues to progress. A full road closure will be required for the work on Plainfield Road between Raynor Street and Center Street beginning on Monday, October 9, 2023.

The road closure is required to install water service lines and conduct pavement restoration. It is anticipated that the work between Raynor Street and Center Street will be completed and the road reopened to vehicular traffic by November 3, 2023. Detour routes will be posted.

Drivers should be prepared for long delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving through the work zone. Obey the posted speed limit and watch for workers and flaggers. For the safety of workers and drivers do not use cell phones or text.

During construction, Pace busses will operate on detour routing for route 507. For more information please visit www.pacebus.com.

For additional information regarding the City’s Water Main Rehabilitation Program, please visit

https://www.joliet.gov/government/departments/public-utilities/construction-zone