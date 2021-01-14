      Breaking News
Weekend Weather Forecast

Jan 14, 2021 @ 5:07am
Thursday: Cloudy with rain showers developing by midday mixing with snow late afternoon, with a high near 40.  Temps falling to 32 by evening.
Thursday Night: Windy and colder with scattered snow showers with a low around 29.
Friday: Cloudy, blustery and colder with scattered snowshowers, some locally heavy.  Dusting to 1″ possible… High near 32.
 
Friday Night: Scattered snowshowers. Cloudy, with a low around 24.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon snowshowers with a high near 26.
Monday:  Partly sunny and seasonally cold….High near 30

