Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19
Local News
Weekend Weather Forecast
Jan 14, 2021 @ 5:07am
Thursday
: Cloudy with rain showers developing by midday mixing with snow late afternoon, with a high near 40. Temps falling to 32 by evening.
Thursday Night
: Windy and colder with scattered snow showers with a low around 29.
Friday: Cloudy, blustery and colder with scattered snowshowers, some locally heavy. Dusting to 1″ possible… High near 32.
Friday Night
: Scattered snowshowers. Cloudy, with a low around 24.
Saturday
: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
Sunday
: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon snowshowers with a high near 26.
Monday:
Partly sunny and seasonally cold….High near 30
Will County's News, Talk, Sports
