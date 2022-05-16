Will County Board Committee Votes To Move Forward With Allocating Pandemic Aid of $133 Million

At Thursday’s Executive Committee Meeting Will County Board members voted to move forward with township, Forest Preserve and fire protection district allocations of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Will County was allocated $133 million in federal revenue to support community recovery efforts following the pandemic.
“Today we made important progress, moving the first allocations of ARPA money,” said Board Speaker Mimi Cowan, of Naperville. “This is one step in a complex process that will take additional time to complete.”
Board members stressed the importance of meaningful impact for residents. Income, education and employment, among many other factors, will be taken into consideration for allocation of funds.
“We are being diligent in our collaboration to ensure ARPA dollars go where they are needed most,” said Majority Leader Meta Mueller, Aurora. “Distribution to these organizations helps us reach underserved communities. Plus, the ARPA funds create paths to provide healthy and safe recreational activities for all our residents.”
The board is working to structure a comprehensive allocation plan that serves the needs of the entire county. Through surveys and other public meetings, Will County is continuously engaging stakeholders throughout the
community. Additional opportunities for engagement will be announced over the next several months.
Minority Leader Mike Fricilone, Homer Glen, added, “Townships provide critical services to residents. We want to make sure we are supporting them in their mission.”
Formal applications are being developed and will be released soon. Please continue to check the Will County Board website for additional updates. The Will County Board intends to offer assistance with applications as needed.