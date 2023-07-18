Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry Seeking Qualified Election Judges From Both Political Parties

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry and her election judge coordinator, Heather Sanders, examine new equipment that Election Judges will use during the 2024 elections.

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry encourages interested individuals from both major political parties to apply to become an Election Judge to serve in the March 19, 2024 General Primary Election and the November 5, 2024 Presidential Election.

“Election Judges play the most important role on Election Day by serving all qualified voters and ensuring they have access to the ballot under the law,” County Clerk Staley Ferry said. “I expect tremendous interest and high turnout in next year’s elections. We will need a full roster of trained Election Judges to staff Will County’s 310 Polling Places as well as our Early Voting locations.”

New Election Equipment

County Clerk Staley Ferry noted that 2024 will be an exciting year for returning and newly recruited Election Judges. The County Clerk recently purchased new election equipment that will completely modernize Will County’s elections, making it easier for Election Judges to serve local voters. Training on the equipment, which includes new tabulators for paper ballots, new pollbooks for checking in voters, and state-of-the-art ballot marking devices for voters with disabilities, is scheduled to begin for all Election Judges in the fall.

“I am thrilled to introduce Election Judges to our new line of equipment when it becomes available for training in the fall,” the County Clerk said. “The new voting system will streamline and simplify procedures across-the-board, enabling our Election Judges to confidently serve qualified voters with accuracy and efficiency.”

Election Judge Pay Increase

Earlier this year, County Clerk Staley Ferry secured a significant pay increase for Election

Judges, who are now paid $200 for training and working at a precinct on Election Day. Previous compensation for training and working on Election Day totaled $150.

Election Judge applicants must live in Will County, be registered to vote, and complete training. A County Clerk staff member will contact applicants and returning Judges to schedule training.

Interested individuals can apply to be an Election Judge by visiting willcountyclerk.gov and clicking on Elections and then Election Judges. The Election Judges page contains additional information about this important service.