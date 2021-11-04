Will County Green to Host Document Shredding, Electronics Recycling, and Pumpkin Catapult at Lewis University

Will County and Lewis University will host the sixth annual “Catapult a Pumpkin” event from 9:00 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Nov. 6 in the “W” parking lot South of the main entrance of Lewis University in Romeoville. The event offers residents an opportunity to safely dispose of pumpkins, electronics, and documents.
“This is a free event and an easy option for our residents to responsibly recycle Halloween pumpkins and unwanted electronics,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant.
“Some of the pumpkins will be catapulted and some will be collected for future composting.” The Lewis University Physics Club will be operating the catapults and collecting the pumpkins and gourds at a safe, non-contact table. Pumpkins will also be collected for composting to become a highly nutritious soil supplement. Ten pumpkins per person will be accepted, with no
candles, boxes, or bags included.
A drive-thru document destruction service will also be available with a limit of three bank boxes per vehicle sponsored by the Will County Farm Bureau and the University of Illinois Extension office.
Will County Green will be collecting electronics for recycling, in a drive-thru, COVID-safe manner, with a limit of two televisions per vehicle.
“This event has become a fun annual outing and a great way to learn about responsible recycling,” Bertino-Tarrant said. “Bring the family and see whose pumpkin flies the highest.”
For more information about Will County Green initiatives, visit the website: www.willcountygreen.com.