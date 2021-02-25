Will County Health Department Partners With Pharmacies To Vaccinate Residents
The Will County Health Department has partnered with several organizations throughout our community to facilitate the vaccine distribution process. We would like to thank them for their support in distributing vaccines to the public. These partners are distributing vaccines by appointment only. To register for an appointment at these organizations, click here.
Jewel-Osco
Jewel-Osco is operating 15 vaccine sites throughout Will County. To see if Jewel has a vaccine site in your area click here.
Marianos
Mariano’s has a vaccine site in Frankfort and Shorewood. To find they’re address click here.
Meijer
Meijer is operating 5 vaccine sites in Will County. To see if there is a Meijer vaccine site in your area click here.
Walgreens
Walgreens is distributing vaccines at 21 locations in Will County. To find which Walgreens are distributing click here.
Aunt Martha’s
Oak Street Health
Vaccine Provider EMTrack Registration
EMtrack is a vaccination module designed for COVID-19 vaccine providers in Illinois. This module enables COVID-19 vaccine providers to schedule open or closed points of distribution (PODs) and offers a portal for patients to register and schedule appointments. This includes an automatic upload of the data into the Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange (I-CARE). If you’re a COVID-19 vaccine provider and would like to register your POD in the EMtrack system or would like to learn more, please click here.
IDPH Vaccination Sites
The IDPH has a comprehensive list of all vaccine sites in Illinois, including Will County. This list includes the addresses to all locations and links to make an appointment. These sites are distributing vaccines by appointment only. To find a vaccination site in your area, please click here.
To sign up for a distribution site ran by the IDPH, please click here. These are only available for those in Phase 1a and 1b
