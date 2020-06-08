Will County Health Department To Begin COVID-19 Testing At Their Bolingbrook & Monee Locations
Will County health department mobile COVID-19 unit
The Will County Health Department Community Health Center Mobile Medical Unit will be offering FREE COVID-19 TESTING to Northern and Eastern Will County, for everyone, starting in mid-June.
Beginning on Friday, June 12th, and every Friday thereafter, testing will take place in the parking lot of the WCHD/CHC offices at 323 Quadrangle Drive in Bolingbrook. This is just off Lily Cache Lane, about two blocks west of Route 53.
Beginning on Monday, June 15th, and every Monday thereafter (except July 3rd), testing will take place in the parking lot of the WCHD/CHC offices at 5601 W. Monee-Manhattan road in Monee, less than a mile east of I-57.
Testing at both locations will be conducted from 9 AM to 1 PM. Residents can begin arriving at 8:15 AM to complete registration. Please bring a picture ID and a copy of your insurance card, if available, though no charges will be submitted to insurance.
Will County Health Department press release