Will County Health Department to Host Five Northern Illinois Food Bank Mobile Markets

The Will County Health Department will host five Northern Illinois Food Bank Mobile Markets between March and July. The Mobile Markets are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. on March 21, April 18, May 16, June 14 and July 12.

The mobile market will be held in the parking lot of the Will County Health Department’s main office at 501 Ella Avenue in Joliet. Anyone needing food assistance is welcome to receive free groceries. No ID, documentation or pre-approval is needed. Distribution in on a first-come, first served basis and while supplies last. The market will be a drive-through model where neighbors will not have to exit their vehicles to receive groceries.

The Will County Health Department previously hosted Northern Illinois Food Bank Mobile Markets in the spring and summer of 2023.

“I’m pleased that we’re able to host the Northern Illinois Food Bank Mobile Markets again,” said Will County Health Department Executive Director Elizabeth Bilotta. “Fighting food insecurity is important because it can directly affect both physical and mental health.”

According to Feeding America, there were over 38,000 food insecure people in Will County in 2021. Food insecurity in pregnant women results in a higher risk for birth complications and children being born underweight. Anxiety and depression can also be heightened by those facing food insecurities.

As part of the national Feeding America network, the Northern Illinois Food Bank serves over 13 different counties throughout Northern Illinois, providing 250,000 meals a day. For additional information on upcoming Northern Illinois Food Bank markets or to find out more information, visit: www.solvehungertoday.org/get-groceries-resources.

Will County residents can find local food resources at the Will County Food Access Maps located at www.willcountyillinois.com/findfood. ·