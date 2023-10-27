Will County Health Department to Host Well-Woman Day Nov. 1st

The Will County Health Department is hosting a Well-Woman Day open to the public on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Community Room of the Will County Health Department’s main office at 501 Ella Avenue in Joliet.

The Well-Woman Day will feature complimentary health screenings, educational resources and giveaways. Insurance enrollment counsellors from the Will County Community Health Center will also be on hand to help on the first day of open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace.

The event is a partnership between the Will County Health Department and other local agencies, including Silver Cross Hospital, Will-Grundy Medical Clinic, Ascension St. Joseph, Oak Street Health, NAMI Will-Grundy, Quest Diagnostics, Future Diagnostics Group, Blueprint Agency, Joliet Township Government and the Will County Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships.

The event marks the second consecutive fall that the Will County Health Department’s Well-Woman program has hosted a Well-Woman Day event. Last year, a Well-Woman Health Fair was hosted in October.

The purpose of the Will County Health Department’s Well-Woman program is to increase knowledge and awareness of well-woman visits and resources available in the community to receive these services. A well-woman visit is a once-a-year check-up of your health, just for women, that is typically covered by your insurance. Illinois Medicaid covers many preventative services including your annual well-woman visit to your doctor. Funding for the Will County Health Department’s Well-Woman program is provided in whole or in part by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Title V Program.