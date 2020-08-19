      Breaking News
Will County Recorder Reminds Residents Of Property Fraud Alert Service

Aug 19, 2020 @ 9:41am
Karen Stukel - Will County Recorder

To help protect citizens from possible fraud, Will County Recorder, Karen A. Stukel, would like to remind the community of a free service that her office provides. Property Fraud Alert is a free service that will notify citizens if a document has been recorded in their name.

Property fraud is a nationwide problem that can seriously affect the owner’s ability to sell or re-finance a property. By recording fake deeds, scammers appear to own property, and then can fraudulently rent or sell the property without the knowledge of the real owner.

Stukel, says this service can assist you in protecting your most valuable investment, your home. She says, “The service is quick and easy to sign up for, and provides extra peace of mine to property owners.” Participants can select to receive the alerts via email or by phone.

Property Fraud Alert is available through the willcountyrecorder.com website, or by calling 1-800-728-3858.

