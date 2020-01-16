Will County Residents Invited To Census Seminar This Week
Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant
Will County residents are invited to join local Will County legislators and the Southwest Suburban Immigrant Project for an informative seminar on upcoming census discussion.
State Senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant (D-Shorewood) is urging residents to help brainstorm and identify strategies to encourage all Will County residents to get counted in the 2020 census. The Census Seminar is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Fountaindale Public Library, Meeting Room B on Thursday, Jan. 16.
“It’s vital for census counts to be accurate and through to help ensure government entities are directing resources and services in the right places,” Bertino-Tarrant said. “This free seminar is a great way for residents to share concerns, give input and learn more about full and part-time job opportunities with the U.S. Census Bureau.
Bertino-Tarrant will be joined by State Senator Pat McGuire (D-Crest Hill) and State Representatives Natalie Manley (D-Joliet) and John Connor (D-Lockport).
“Full participation in the 2020 Census is critical to ensuring that our community is properly represented in Congress and that we don’t lose out on federal resources,” said Manley. “Events like this are helpful for putting together a plan to make sure that every resident in our community is counted.”
For more information on this event, Bertino-Tarrant urges residents to contact her Plainfield office at (815) 254-4211 or visit www.SenatorBertinoTarrant.com.