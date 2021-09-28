      Weather Alert

Will County Sheriff’s Deputies Get $245,000 Of Meth Off The Streets Following Traffic Stop

Sep 28, 2021 @ 8:50am
Henry Deunas/Will County Sheriff's arrest

A routine traffic stop in Will County yielded over 22 pounds of methamphetamine on Sunday afternoon. Will County Sheriff’s deputies were on patrol on I-80 on Sunday around 2:20 p.m. and observed a Cadillac changing lanes without using a turn signal and crossing over the solid line onto the shoulder of the highway.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop where they spoke with the driver. He was questioned at the scene and a search revealed a plastic bin with eight packages of meth was discovered. Forty-six year old Henry Deunas of Desert Hot Springs, California was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The meth has a street value of $245,000.

