Will County Take Back the Night to Commemorate 25 Years in Calling for the End of Violence Against Women with October 25 “Virtual Rally”

Panel to Discuss Progress and Challenges in Addressing Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
Will County Take Back the Night will host a “virtual rally” and panel discussion October 25 on Facebook Live addressing progress over the last 25 years in how society addresses sexual assault and domestic violence. Panelists will include Guardian Angel Community Services CEO Ines Kutlesa, Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence President CEO Vickie Smith, and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.
Each year, Take Back the Night organizes a rally that brings survivors, supporters, activists, and community leaders together in a call for the end of violence against women. The event, to be held virtually again this year in light of Covid, will be streamed October 25 at 6pm on the Take Back the Night Facebook page at Facebook/com/willtbtn.
“This important event is held during the month of October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, to help raise awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault in our community. Sadly, statistics show that one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence during their lifetimes,” said Samantha Godfrey, chair of Will County Take Back the Night. “This important 25th anniversary event will reflect on progress that has been made in addressing domestic violence in our communities, as well as explore challenges that still exist and how each of us can make a difference in this effort.”
Topics will include:
The live-streamed event will also feature a memorial honoring the victims who have lost the lives to domestic violence and sexual assault in Will County over the last 25 years.
Will County Take Back the Night, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, has hosted an annual rally to raise awareness for sexual violence and to support survivors in their healing process since its inception 25 years ago. The organization also raises funds to provide financial assistance to nonprofit agencies that work directly with women and children whose lives have been affected by violence.