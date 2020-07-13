Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force Began Investigation Into Eric Lurry’s Death Four Hours After He Dies
Time line of Eric Lurry investigation following death on January 29th. Lurry was arrested on January 28th, and died in the hospital the next day.
1/29 Eric Lurry dies
1/29 718 a.m. Joliet Police call Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force and asked them to investigate (4 hours after Lurry dies)
Early March Will County Coroner issues report
Mid March Family gets Coroner report
Mid April MCTF completes investigation and gives to Will County State’s Attorney
Mid May SA staff gets investigation and details to three prosecutors
All of June Prosecutors follow up numerous times with Coroner and MCTF asking questions
End June State’s Attorney tells Joliet Police that criminal charges will not be filed
July 2 Coroner and SA release statements with their findings