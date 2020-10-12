Wilmington Police Stepping Up Impaired Driving Enforcement for Halloween
Wilmington police car
While Halloween celebrations may be different this year, many ghosts and ghouls will still be on the “haunt” for a frighteningly good time. The Wilmington Police today are reminding motorists of the importance of planning for a sober ride home before the scares start and keeping watch for little goblins walking along roads after dark.
“Halloween is scary enough without adding impaired driving to the mix,” said Chief Arnold. “Because even one drink can impair your ability to make responsible decisions, we urge you to make a plan for a sober ride home before you start the celebration.” Driving impaired by alcohol, marijuana or any other substance in Illinois is not only scary, it’s illegal.
Remember: DUIs are not restricted to alcohol-related offenses. If you drive high, you’ll get a DUI. The Wilmington Police Department asks everyone to follow these simple tips to help keep our roads safe this Halloween:
• Plan for a safe and sober way home before you go out: designate a sober driver, take public transportation, use your favorite ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member.
• Remember, walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as driving impaired. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.
• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement as soon as you can safely do so.
• If you see an impaired person about to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely.
The Halloween enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.