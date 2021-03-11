Windy, Warm, Overnight Showers
Weather update from staff meteorologist Rick DiMaio:
Overnight Tonight+: Windy and warm with showers likely between 2am and 4am. Low near 50. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers until 10am mainly southern Will County. West winds 20 to 30 mph. High 52.
Thursday Night: Not as windy. Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday: Cloudy with rain in the afternoon….COOLER! with a high near 46.
Monday: Cloudy and chilly with rain mixed with snow with a high near 40.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.