Windy, Warm, Overnight Showers

Mar 11, 2021 @ 2:33pm

Weather update from staff meteorologist Rick DiMaio:

Overnight Tonight+: Windy and warm with showers likely between 2am and 4am.   Low near 50.  Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph.
 
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers until 10am mainly southern Will County.  West winds 20 to 30 mph.  High 52.
Thursday Night: Not as windy.   Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday: Cloudy with rain in the afternoon….COOLER!  with a high near 46.
.
Monday: Cloudy and chilly with rain mixed with snow with a high near 40.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
