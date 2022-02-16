Winter Storm Could Hit Chicago Area Thursday

A winter storm could hit the Chicago area tomorrow. The National Weather Service says a period of freezing rain and sleet could transition to wet, heavy falling snow. Three to seven inches of snow is possible. A winter storm watch will be in effect for much of tomorrow. Travel may become hazardous due to snow and ice covered roads.
A period of accumulating freezing rain and sleet late tonight into Thursday morning is expected. A period of heavy snowfall is expected to develop Thursday afternoon and continue into early Thursday evening. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
Plan on slippery road conditions for Thursday morning commute. Travel during the afternoon and evening will become very difficult as wind driven, heavy, wet snow will result in treacherous road conditions. A wind advisory goes into effect at 9am today through 6pm Wednesday. A winter storm warning goes into effect at 3am Thursday through 9pm Thursday.