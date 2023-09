This gnome might be the cutest rain gauge ever.

Thunderstorms deluged Will County on Wednesday morning, and WJOL listeners report just how much rain fell in their neighborhoods.

Listener Clay reports 4.5″ of rain near Black Road and Essington.

Joliet resident Lisa reports 3.25″.

Tim from Manhattan reports 5.0″ of rain.

WJOL’s meteorologist Jeff Nordine says 2.5″ of rain officially.