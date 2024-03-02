Yorkville native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego

Petty Officer 3rd Class Marissa Cabrera, a native of Yorkville, Illinois, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Tripoli operating out of San Diego.

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings,

Navy Office of Community Outreach

Cabrera graduated from Yorkville High School in 2021.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Yorkville.

“Growing up, I learned to keep a tight circle,” said Cabrera. “It’s hard to depend on people that you barely know, so I keep a tight circle. It’s better for me to have a couple of close friends, rather than a lot of people I barely know. Having a close friend that I know is reliable has helped me at this command.”

Cabrera joined the Navy two years ago. Today, Cabrera serves as an aviation support equipment technician.

“I joined the Navy because I wasn’t ready for college and I didn’t like school at the time,” said Cabrera. “I figured the Navy would give me more life experience and the mechanical experience I was looking for.”

Tripoli is an amphibious assault carrier that provides presence and power projection as an integral part of Joint, Interagency and Multinational Maritime Expeditionary Forces. Supports Marine Air/Ground Task Force requirements, from small-scale contingency operations to Expeditionary Strike Group operations to forcible entry missions in major theaters of war.

“The sailors who make up Team Tripoli really are the best the Navy has to offer,” said Capt. Gary Harrington, commanding officer of Tripoli. “We say it all the time, our Navy is nothing without the men and women who serve on the deckplates each and every day. I truly believe that the continued success of our Navy, and Tripoli specifically, is due in no small part to the contributions of our sailors.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Cabrera has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment has been making the rank of petty officer third class and starting college while being busy with everything we do here,” said Cabrera. “Mostly everyone is promoted to petty officer third class based off of their time in the Navy. However, I know I earned it because I was Blue Jacket of the Year for my department. I know people have recognized my work for the department and I know I earned my rank.”

Cabrera serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy means having a reputation to uphold and representing America,” said Cabrera. “My job doesn’t correlate to conflicts overseas, but I know my ship will eventually deploy and I’ll be able to help the ship.”

Cabrera is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.