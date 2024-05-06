The Regional Office of Education is pleased to announce the winners of its 1st Annual Art Contest Scholarship, showcasing the remarkable creativity and talent of

students across the region. In its first year, the contest will be a platform for young artists to showcase their skills and imagination with the possibility of receiving a scholarship.

The group hopes to inspire students to explore and express their artistic visions through various mediums, including painting, drawing, and digital art. Congratulations to the following students for their outstanding achievement:

First Place: Alexandrea Faurot, Reed-Custer High School

Second Place: Alexis Anderson, Plainfield East High School

The Annual Art Contest Scholarship organized by the Regional Office of Education aims to foster creativity, celebrate artistic expression, and provide students with opportunities to showcase their talents. This scholarship opportunity will take place each year. Regional Superintendent Dr. Lisa Caparelli-Ruff said, “we extend our appreciation to all participants, teachers, and schools for their dedication to the arts and their support of student creativity.”

The Will County Regional Office of Education serves as a hub for educational resources, support, and initiatives across the region. Committed to promoting excellence in education, the office collaborates with schools, educators, and community partners to enhance student learning and success. For more information the Regional Office of Education, please visit www.willroe.org