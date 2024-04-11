1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Will County Coroner Identifies 23-Year-Old Man Who Died In Elevator Shaft Accident

April 11, 2024 5:46AM CDT
On April 9, 2024, at 3:40 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to L Surges Custom Woodwork at 225 Maple Street for a report of an injured person who  had fallen in an elevator shaft. Upon arrival, Officers located an unresponsive 23-year-old male  victim at the scene. Officers immediately rendered medical assistance until arrival of Joliet Fire  Department Paramedics.  

Officers learned that the male was among other employees on the second floor of the building. It  is believed that the male was assisting in carrying cabinets from the elevator at which time the  elevator began rising to a higher floor while the elevator door remained open, blocked by the  cabinets. It is believed the male attempted to escape from the rising elevator and became caught  between the elevator floor and the second-floor ceiling before falling into the elevator shaft.  

The victim was transported to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department, where he was  pronounced deceased. The death is believed to be accidental in nature as Officers found no signs  of foul play. 

The Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers identifying the deceased as Agustin Martinez-Gallegos a 23-year-old man who was pronounced deceased on Tuesday April 9th, 2024, at 4:32p.m. at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, the result of a work-related incident in the 200-block of Maple St. in Joliet. The Joliet Police department and OSHA are investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed on Wednesday April 10th, 2024. Final cause and manner are pending Autopsy, Police and Toxicological reports.

