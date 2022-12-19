1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Service Projects Needed for MLK Day of Service

December 19, 2022 5:28AM CST
The MLK Day of Service is back and Joliet Township High School District 204 is in need of Service Projects.  The event draws more than 400 volunteers who will complete community service projects from 9 a.m. to noon on January 16, 2023.  If you are a community or faith-based organization, a school, or a day care center, we would love to help you by sending volunteers.

All you need to do is identify a project you need completed and open your doors on Jan. 16.  We will do the work!!  Scan the QR to submit your service project.

